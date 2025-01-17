Left Menu

Odisha Forms Strategic Ties with Singaporean Giants

The government of Odisha signed eight MoUs with Singapore-based entities, aiming for collaborations in areas such as skill development, green energy, and industrial park development. This partnership aims to advance technical education, renewable energy, and infrastructural growth within the state, strengthening ties between Odisha and Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:00 IST
Odisha Forms Strategic Ties with Singaporean Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride toward international collaboration, the Odisha government signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with organizations based in Singapore. This event took place on Friday at the World Skill Centre, in the presence of notable dignitaries including Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji.

Odisha's collaboration with Singapore spans diverse sectors like skill development, industrial park development, green energy, and information technology. Both delegations engaged in discussions to explore future avenues of cooperation, with Singapore expressing admiration for Odisha's progressive initiatives in education and development.

The MoUs include plans for enhancing the skill development ecosystem, pioneering new technological collaborations, and establishing infrastructural advancements in Odisha. This aligns with efforts to boost technical education and innovation, creating opportunities for growth in the semiconductor and renewable energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025