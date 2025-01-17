Odisha Forms Strategic Ties with Singaporean Giants
The government of Odisha signed eight MoUs with Singapore-based entities, aiming for collaborations in areas such as skill development, green energy, and industrial park development. This partnership aims to advance technical education, renewable energy, and infrastructural growth within the state, strengthening ties between Odisha and Singapore.
In a significant stride toward international collaboration, the Odisha government signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with organizations based in Singapore. This event took place on Friday at the World Skill Centre, in the presence of notable dignitaries including Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji.
Odisha's collaboration with Singapore spans diverse sectors like skill development, industrial park development, green energy, and information technology. Both delegations engaged in discussions to explore future avenues of cooperation, with Singapore expressing admiration for Odisha's progressive initiatives in education and development.
The MoUs include plans for enhancing the skill development ecosystem, pioneering new technological collaborations, and establishing infrastructural advancements in Odisha. This aligns with efforts to boost technical education and innovation, creating opportunities for growth in the semiconductor and renewable energy sectors.
