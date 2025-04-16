OrthoNY and IKS Health Strengthen Partnership with AI-Driven Patient Engagement

IKS Health, a renowned provider of care enablement solutions, has announced an expansion of its partnership with OrthoNY, a leading orthopedic practice headquartered in New York's Capital Region. The partnership now incorporates a cutting-edge patient engagement hub powered by IKS Health's proprietary AI technology, aimed at boosting patient interaction and engagement.

OrthoNY's CEO, David Fitzgerald, expressed excitement about this development, stating, 'This partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing patient experiences through personalized digital strategies.' By integrating IKS Health's innovative technology, OrthoNY plans to drive better patient adherence, a critical aspect in today's healthcare landscape.

Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and CEO of IKS Health, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, saying, 'Our pragmatic technology and human expertise will empower OrthoNY with solutions that engage patients effectively, leading to improved outcomes.' The partnership aligns with IKS Health's goal to lead in care enablement across diverse healthcare settings.

