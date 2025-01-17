Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Hit by Snowfall and Cold Wave: A Meteorological Overview

Himachal Pradesh's tribal areas experienced snowfall while the lower hills faced a severe cold wave. Kothi had the heaviest snowfall at 24 cm. The coldest night temperature was recorded in Tabo at minus 13.5°C. A western disturbance is forecast to affect the region from January 18.

Updated: 17-01-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tribal regions and higher altitudes of Himachal Pradesh were blanketed in light to moderate snowfall, as severe cold wave conditions gripped the lower hills with dense fog in Bilaspur, Sundernagar, and Mandi, according to the Meteorological Department.

In the span of 24 hours since Thursday, snowfall measurements were highest in Kothi at 24 cm, with Manali recording 14.8 cm, followed by other areas including Gondla, Moorang, and Jot. In terms of rainfall, Bharmour registered the highest at 10 mm.

Severe cold waves were felt in Una and Hamirpur, while thick frost impacted Bilaspur, causing disturbances in traffic. The Met office forecasts impacts from western disturbances starting January 18, potentially increasing rain and snowfall across mid and higher hills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

