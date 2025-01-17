Wall Street Surges: Anticipation of Trump's Policy Changes Boosts Markets

Wall Street experienced a notable upswing as its main indexes showed robust gains on Friday. Both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones opened higher, with analysts forecasting the most significant weekly increases since November. This surge is driven by investor enthusiasm, anticipating the forthcoming policy shifts with the incoming Trump administration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average made a leap of 159.4 points, equating to a rise of 0.37%, setting its mark at 43,312.55 at the opening bell. Similarly, the S&P 500 noted an upswing of 58.1 points, or 0.98%, reaching 5,995.4​. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite showed the most substantial growth, climbing 317.3 points or 1.64%, ringing in at 19,655.546.

This upward movement reflects investor optimism surrounding potential economic policy changes anticipated to stimulate market growth and financial stability under the Trump presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)