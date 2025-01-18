Left Menu

Indoor Inauguration: Trump's Historic Venue Shift

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be held indoors due to severe cold, marking the first indoor ceremony in 40 years. The event will move from the Capitol grounds to the Capitol Rotunda, with supporters able to watch from a downtown Washington arena.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time in four decades, a U.S. presidential inauguration will be held indoors, as President-elect Donald Trump's ceremony is moved inside the Capitol due to extreme cold. The decision comes amid arctic temperatures sweeping the nation.

Trump announced the plan via his Truth Social platform, citing safety concerns related to the freezing weather, with temperatures in Washington expected to feel much colder with wind chill. The last time an inaugural ceremony was moved indoors was in 1985 for President Ronald Reagan's second swearing-in.

Supporters will view the event at the Capital One Arena, but the switch means significantly fewer attendees compared to prior ceremonies. Approximately 220,000 ticketed guests will miss witnessing the inauguration firsthand, prompting some to cancel plans to attend the historical event.

