Indoor Inauguration: Trump's Historic Venue Shift

For the first time in four decades, a U.S. presidential inauguration will be held indoors, as President-elect Donald Trump's ceremony is moved inside the Capitol due to extreme cold. The decision comes amid arctic temperatures sweeping the nation.

Trump announced the plan via his Truth Social platform, citing safety concerns related to the freezing weather, with temperatures in Washington expected to feel much colder with wind chill. The last time an inaugural ceremony was moved indoors was in 1985 for President Ronald Reagan's second swearing-in.

Supporters will view the event at the Capital One Arena, but the switch means significantly fewer attendees compared to prior ceremonies. Approximately 220,000 ticketed guests will miss witnessing the inauguration firsthand, prompting some to cancel plans to attend the historical event.

