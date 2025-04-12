Flight Chaos at Delhi Airport: Weather-Induced Delays and Passenger Turmoil

Hundreds of passengers encountered long delays at Delhi airport on Saturday, as severe congestion caused disruption in flight schedules.

The situation, exacerbated by inclement weather, led to over 450 flights being delayed. Many passengers took to social media to express their frustration over the chaotic scenes inside the terminal.

The airport operator, DIAL, and airlines including IndiGo and Air India provided continuous updates on social media, attempting to minimize passenger inconvenience as operations gradually normalized in the afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)