Flight Chaos at Delhi Airport: Weather-Induced Delays and Passenger Turmoil
Delhi airport faced severe congestion on Saturday with over 450 flights delayed owing to inclement weather conditions. Passengers experienced long waits, and some flights were cancelled. Social media buzzed with commuter complaints and updates from the airport operator DIAL and airlines like IndiGo and Air India, who actively communicated operational updates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:18 IST
Hundreds of passengers encountered long delays at Delhi airport on Saturday, as severe congestion caused disruption in flight schedules.
The situation, exacerbated by inclement weather, led to over 450 flights being delayed. Many passengers took to social media to express their frustration over the chaotic scenes inside the terminal.
The airport operator, DIAL, and airlines including IndiGo and Air India provided continuous updates on social media, attempting to minimize passenger inconvenience as operations gradually normalized in the afternoon.
