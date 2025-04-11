Left Menu

Beijing Prepares for Unprecedented Gales as Cold Front Approaches

Northern China braces for extraordinary winds as Beijing takes precautionary measures, including postponing events, amid a strong cold front. Climate change intensifies weather extremities with temperature drops and powerful gales. Inner Mongolia expects snow, while southern China could face intense hailstorms, highlighting regional climatic challenges.

Beijing Prepares for Unprecedented Gales as Cold Front Approaches
Northern China is on high alert this weekend as it anticipates typhoon-like gales. The Chinese capital of Beijing is taking preemptive actions, postponing key events, closing public spaces, and advising its 22 million residents to avoid nonessential travel.

A potent cold front is set to sweep across northern provinces from Friday through the weekend, with winds possibly reaching 150 kilometers per hour. Beijing has announced its first orange gale alert in a decade, indicative of the weather's severity.

Heavy snowfall is predicted in Inner Mongolia, while southern China braces for severe hailstorms. The economic impact of natural disasters in China recently amounted to 9.3 billion yuan, underscoring significant climate-related challenges.

