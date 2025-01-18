Left Menu

Cosmic Breakthroughs and Setbacks: A Week in Space Exploration

Recent developments in space technology include SpaceX's Starship exploding, Blue Origin's New Glenn reaching orbit, and India's satellite docking success. Additionally, archaeological discoveries in Pompeii unearthed a lavish Roman bath complex, while a Belgian scientist advanced forensic science by bottling the scent of bones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:27 IST
In a week marked by remarkable space exploration events, SpaceX's Starship faced a setback as it exploded mid-flight shortly after its Texas launch, altering airline routes over the Gulf of Mexico to dodge debris. This event signifies a pause in Elon Musk's ambitious rocket program.

Conversely, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin celebrated a triumph as the New Glenn rocket successfully reached Earth's orbit, aiming to compete in the burgeoning satellite launch industry. Meanwhile, India achieved a historical milestone in space docking with ISRO satellites, further integrating itself into the global space economy.

Beyond space news, significant discoveries were made on Earth. Archaeologists in Pompeii uncovered an ancient private bath, displaying Roman opulence. On a different frontier, a Belgian scientist enhanced cold case investigations by synthetically creating the scent of human bones, aiding police in discovering hidden remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

