Cosmic Breakthroughs and Setbacks: A Week in Space Exploration

In a week marked by remarkable space exploration events, SpaceX's Starship faced a setback as it exploded mid-flight shortly after its Texas launch, altering airline routes over the Gulf of Mexico to dodge debris. This event signifies a pause in Elon Musk's ambitious rocket program.

Conversely, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin celebrated a triumph as the New Glenn rocket successfully reached Earth's orbit, aiming to compete in the burgeoning satellite launch industry. Meanwhile, India achieved a historical milestone in space docking with ISRO satellites, further integrating itself into the global space economy.

Beyond space news, significant discoveries were made on Earth. Archaeologists in Pompeii uncovered an ancient private bath, displaying Roman opulence. On a different frontier, a Belgian scientist enhanced cold case investigations by synthetically creating the scent of human bones, aiding police in discovering hidden remains.

