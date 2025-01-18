Centre Boosts EWS Housing Scheme in Karnataka

In a significant move to enhance housing facilities for the economically weaker sections in Karnataka, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced the Centre's sanctioning of an additional 4.68 lakh houses. This is beyond the 2.57 lakh homes initially approved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's term.

During discussions with state ministers for rural development and agriculture, Chauhan highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring every poor family has a 'Pucca' house. The Minister underscored that serving the poor is akin to worship, urging the Karnataka government to expedite the housing project's completion.

Moreover, the Centre has allocated Rs 97 crore through the Border Area Development Scheme and agreed to additional grants for agricultural mechanization. Responding to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's critique on fund distribution, Chauhan advocated for a focus on developmental politics over blame games.

(With inputs from agencies.)