Amit Shah Highlights Decade of Health and Development Achievements under Modi Government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the significant advancements in India's health and development sectors under the Narendra Modi government. Speaking at an event in Haryana, Shah emphasized the transformation in health infrastructure, poverty alleviation, and anti-corruption efforts, while paying tribute to local leadership and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:14 IST
Amit Shah Highlights Decade of Health and Development Achievements under Modi Government
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Narendra Modi government's progress in the health sector over the last decade, advocating a comprehensive approach to bettering healthcare nationwide. He spoke at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Haryana, highlighting improvements from primary to tertiary care levels.

During his address, Shah noted numerous government initiatives, including the construction of 4 crore houses, free food grains distributed to 81 crore people, and significant upgrades in medical infrastructure. He mentioned that during Modi's tenure, there was a sharp rise in the number of medical colleges and AIIMS institutes, aiming for a hospital in each district.

Shah critiqued previous governments for corruption, asserting that the current administration provides jobs on merit. He also lauded Haryana's achievements in sports, agriculture, and defense, while praising local governance under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, emphasizing a commitment to growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

