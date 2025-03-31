Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar to Lead NDA, Promises Continued Development

In a significant assembly at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reiterated its support for Kumar's leadership in the forthcoming Bihar elections. Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi affirmed that the aspirations of Kumar becoming CM post-elections remain steadfast and the coalition stands united.

Expressing gratitude towards the central government, Tyagi lauded unprecedented budget allocations for Bihar. The funds target infrastructure, healthcare, and women's empowerment projects, signaling a historic developmental push for the state since independence.

Bihar minister Santosh Kumar Suman emphasized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's insistence on NDA unity. Shah, visiting Bihar, had stressed cooperation among NDA factions to maximize electoral success, reinforcing Kumar's position as the alliance's centerpiece for development-focused leadership.

