Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar to Lead NDA, Promises Continued Development

In a pivotal NDA meeting, leaders emphasized Nitish Kumar's role in the upcoming Bihar elections, asserting that he will lead the coalition and continue as Chief Minister if victorious. Acknowledgments were made for central aid in infrastructure and women's empowerment, with renewed promises of unity and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:27 IST
JD (U) leader KC Tyagi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant assembly at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reiterated its support for Kumar's leadership in the forthcoming Bihar elections. Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi affirmed that the aspirations of Kumar becoming CM post-elections remain steadfast and the coalition stands united.

Expressing gratitude towards the central government, Tyagi lauded unprecedented budget allocations for Bihar. The funds target infrastructure, healthcare, and women's empowerment projects, signaling a historic developmental push for the state since independence.

Bihar minister Santosh Kumar Suman emphasized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's insistence on NDA unity. Shah, visiting Bihar, had stressed cooperation among NDA factions to maximize electoral success, reinforcing Kumar's position as the alliance's centerpiece for development-focused leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

