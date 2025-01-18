Left Menu

Space and Time: Recent Advances and Unanticipated Setbacks in Human Exploration

Recent scientific advances and challenges include SpaceX's Starship explosion, Blue Origin's New Glenn launch, a scent to help find human remains, Australopithecus dietary findings, and a lavish bath uncovered in Pompeii. These events showcase diverse progress from modern space ventures to ancient archaeological discoveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:30 IST
Space exploration sees ups and downs as SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded after its launch test, necessitating flight diversions over the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, the U.S. FAA investigates debris landing reports in the Turks and Caicos.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin successfully launched its New Glenn rocket, marking its first foray into orbit, despite not achieving a successful booster landing. The mission signifies a competitive push against SpaceX in the satellite market.

In unrelated fields, new research sheds light on Australopithecus dietary habits, suggesting a plant-based diet rather than meat consumption. Additionally, an ancient bath complex unveiled in Pompeii presents luxurious insights into Roman leisure.

