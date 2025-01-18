Space and Time: Recent Advances and Unanticipated Setbacks in Human Exploration

Space exploration sees ups and downs as SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded after its launch test, necessitating flight diversions over the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, the U.S. FAA investigates debris landing reports in the Turks and Caicos.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin successfully launched its New Glenn rocket, marking its first foray into orbit, despite not achieving a successful booster landing. The mission signifies a competitive push against SpaceX in the satellite market.

In unrelated fields, new research sheds light on Australopithecus dietary habits, suggesting a plant-based diet rather than meat consumption. Additionally, an ancient bath complex unveiled in Pompeii presents luxurious insights into Roman leisure.

(With inputs from agencies.)