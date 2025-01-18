Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Garbage Truck Driver Loses Life in Shimla Gorge Plunge

Vinod Kumar, a driver for the Shimla Municipal Corporation, died when his garbage truck fell into a gorge. The accident happened on the Taradevi-Totu bypass, and efforts to save him were unsuccessful at Indira Gandhi Medical College. A police investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 18-01-2025 18:48 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Shimla on Saturday when a garbage truck driver employed by the Shimla Municipal Corporation succumbed to injuries following a vehicular accident.

Vinod Kumar, a resident of Krishna Nagar, had been with the Shimla Environment, Heritage Conservation and Beautification (SHEB) Society since 2010. The accident occurred early Saturday morning on the Taradevi-Totu bypass road.

While en route to Bharyal village to dispose of waste, Kumar's vehicle lost control and plunged into a deep gorge. Despite efforts by emergency services to save him, he was declared dead upon arrival at Indira Gandhi Medical College. Police are actively investigating the cause of the accident.

