Tragic Accident: Garbage Truck Driver Loses Life in Shimla Gorge Plunge

A tragic incident unfolded in Shimla on Saturday when a garbage truck driver employed by the Shimla Municipal Corporation succumbed to injuries following a vehicular accident.

Vinod Kumar, a resident of Krishna Nagar, had been with the Shimla Environment, Heritage Conservation and Beautification (SHEB) Society since 2010. The accident occurred early Saturday morning on the Taradevi-Totu bypass road.

While en route to Bharyal village to dispose of waste, Kumar's vehicle lost control and plunged into a deep gorge. Despite efforts by emergency services to save him, he was declared dead upon arrival at Indira Gandhi Medical College. Police are actively investigating the cause of the accident.

