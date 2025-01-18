Tragedy Strikes as Elephants Roam in Jhargram

Tragedy struck in West Bengal's Jhargram district when a 50-year-old man lost his life and another suffered injuries following an encounter with a herd of elephants, officials reported.

The victim, Dhananjay Mahato from Hadhadi village, was killed when confronted by the 20-elephant herd that had wandered from the Dalma forest range. Another individual, Bharat Mallik, was injured in the nearby Sushnigeria village.

Forest personnel successfully retrieved Mahato's body and transported Mallik to the hospital. Authorities, along with villagers, managed to steer the elephants back to the forest, but the herd remains outside their Dalma habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)