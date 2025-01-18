Empowering Residents: The Self-Redevelopment Movement in Maharashtra

In a bid to galvanize housing societies, Pravin Darekar, a Member of the Legislative Council, has vocalized support for self-redevelopment during an event in Mumbai. His statements targeted 1,600 apartment complexes that have already embarked on this initiative.

Speaking at an event organized by the Thane District Co-operative Housing Federation Limited, Darekar urged societies in Thane to undertake their own redevelopment projects. This move is endorsed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who views self-redevelopment as a path to realizing dreams of more spacious living spaces.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik echoed this sentiment, stressing that societies should take direct control rather than depend on developers. The initiative promises increased transparency and improved planning for residents.

