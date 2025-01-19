Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Car Crash Claims Three Lives Near Bahuwar

Three individuals lost their lives in a tragic car accident near Bahuwar village. The incident happened when their car collided with a tree while they were returning to Kushinagar from Nichlaul. The victims, Rakesh, Shobhit, and Devanand, died instantly. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Bahuwar village, a car crash claimed the lives of three individuals, police reported on Sunday.

The accident took place last midnight as the victims were returning to Kushinagar from Nichlaul after visiting a relative, according to Gaurav Kannaujiya, Nichlaul police station in-charge.

The deceased, identified as Rakesh (23), Shobhit (30), and Devanand (28) from Kushinagar, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

