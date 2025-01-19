Left Menu

Fire-Proofing Homes: Techniques and Materials That Make a Difference

Experts discuss ways to safeguard homes against wildfires, such as fire-resistant materials for roofs and walls, double-pane windows, and advanced roofing designs. The report emphasizes the role of architecture and new techniques in reducing home vulnerability, noting the costs and effectiveness of such measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:41 IST
Fire-Proofing Homes: Techniques and Materials That Make a Difference
  • Country:
  • United States

Fires have recently ravaged Los Angeles, highlighting the urgent need for fire-proof homes. Among experts, including architects and builders, the search for effective strategies is fervent. Homeowner Enrique Balcazar was spared damage, but many others were not so lucky.

Key among fire prevention strategies is the use of fire-resistant materials. Experts suggest eliminating flammable substances and incorporating gypsum beneath exteriors for added protection. Double-pane windows and sleek roof designs are also recommended to minimize heat damage.

Several areas are adopting these advanced measures, which increase building costs by up to 10%. As wildfires increase in frequency, the emphasis on proactive protection grows, offering homeowners a better chance at safeguarding their properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025