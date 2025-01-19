Fire-Proofing Homes: Techniques and Materials That Make a Difference
Experts discuss ways to safeguard homes against wildfires, such as fire-resistant materials for roofs and walls, double-pane windows, and advanced roofing designs. The report emphasizes the role of architecture and new techniques in reducing home vulnerability, noting the costs and effectiveness of such measures.
Fires have recently ravaged Los Angeles, highlighting the urgent need for fire-proof homes. Among experts, including architects and builders, the search for effective strategies is fervent. Homeowner Enrique Balcazar was spared damage, but many others were not so lucky.
Key among fire prevention strategies is the use of fire-resistant materials. Experts suggest eliminating flammable substances and incorporating gypsum beneath exteriors for added protection. Double-pane windows and sleek roof designs are also recommended to minimize heat damage.
Several areas are adopting these advanced measures, which increase building costs by up to 10%. As wildfires increase in frequency, the emphasis on proactive protection grows, offering homeowners a better chance at safeguarding their properties.
