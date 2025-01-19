Left Menu

New Geological Survey Reveals Potential Lithium Reserves in Odisha

A Geological Survey of India study has revealed the potential presence of lithium in Odisha, a metal vital for glass, aluminum, and battery production. Currently, the discovery is at a preliminary stage. The GSI is employing advanced technologies like drones and AI to enhance mineral exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:47 IST
  Country:
  • India

A Geological Survey of India study indicates potential lithium reserves in Odisha, a metal crucial for producing glass, aluminum, and batteries, according to a senior GSI official. Although in a preliminary phase, signs have emerged in Odisha's Eastern Ghat region.

The GSI is intensifying efforts, using drone-based technologies and artificial intelligence, to identify valuable mineral resources such as lithium and copper. Union Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao stated during a GSI meeting that cutting-edge methods are enhancing mineral exploration efficiency.

During the 64th meeting of the Central Geological Programming Board, Rao stressed initiatives to support mineral exploration. He highlighted successful auctions and urged the use of National Mineral Exploration Trust funding for research advancements. New exploration licenses aim to involve private agencies in exploration endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

