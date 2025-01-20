Left Menu

Tragic Gasoline Tanker Explosion Claims 86 Lives in Nigeria

A gasoline tanker explosion in north-central Nigeria has claimed 86 lives. The blast, caused by transferring fuel with a generator, occurred near Suleja. Many were injured and the death toll might be higher. Rising gasoline prices have increased such incidents, driven by subsidy removal policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 20-01-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 02:37 IST
Tragic Gasoline Tanker Explosion Claims 86 Lives in Nigeria
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

An explosion from a gasoline tanker in Nigeria's north-central region has led to at least 86 fatalities, according to the country's emergency services.

The incident occurred Saturday near Suleja, Niger state, as people attempted to transfer fuel from a crashed tanker, using a generator, which ignited the explosive fire.

Emergency official Hussaini Isah reported 55 injuries, with three hospitals in Suleja treating the wounded. The death toll remains uncertain due to possible unaccounted victims. The crowd at the scene, drawn by the prospect of free gasoline amid high prices, exacerbated the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025