Tragic Gasoline Tanker Explosion Claims 86 Lives in Nigeria
A gasoline tanker explosion in north-central Nigeria has claimed 86 lives. The blast, caused by transferring fuel with a generator, occurred near Suleja. Many were injured and the death toll might be higher. Rising gasoline prices have increased such incidents, driven by subsidy removal policies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 20-01-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 02:37 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
An explosion from a gasoline tanker in Nigeria's north-central region has led to at least 86 fatalities, according to the country's emergency services.
The incident occurred Saturday near Suleja, Niger state, as people attempted to transfer fuel from a crashed tanker, using a generator, which ignited the explosive fire.
Emergency official Hussaini Isah reported 55 injuries, with three hospitals in Suleja treating the wounded. The death toll remains uncertain due to possible unaccounted victims. The crowd at the scene, drawn by the prospect of free gasoline amid high prices, exacerbated the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Talks Amidst Rising Death Toll
Tragedy Strikes Magdeburg Christmas Market: Death Toll Rises
Gaza's Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has passed 46,000, reports AP.
India Urges Russia to Release Its Citizens Amidst Rising Death Toll in Conflict Zone
Death toll rises to 10 from Los Angeles-area fires, according to county coroner's office, reports AP.