Tragic Gasoline Tanker Explosion Claims 86 Lives in Nigeria

An explosion from a gasoline tanker in Nigeria's north-central region has led to at least 86 fatalities, according to the country's emergency services.

The incident occurred Saturday near Suleja, Niger state, as people attempted to transfer fuel from a crashed tanker, using a generator, which ignited the explosive fire.

Emergency official Hussaini Isah reported 55 injuries, with three hospitals in Suleja treating the wounded. The death toll remains uncertain due to possible unaccounted victims. The crowd at the scene, drawn by the prospect of free gasoline amid high prices, exacerbated the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)