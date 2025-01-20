Left Menu

Counting Dolphins: Chilika's Endangered Residents

A dolphin census at Chilika Lake in Odisha involves over 100 participants in a coordinated effort to track endangered dolphins. This annual operation, led by the Chilika wildlife division and Development Authority, uses modern tools for precise data collection, crucial due to past weather challenges.

A dolphin census has commenced at Chilika Lake in Odisha, orchestrated by the Chilika wildlife division and the Chilika Development Authority. Over 100 participants, consisting of retired officials, researchers, and students, are engaged in this vital ecological count.

Divisional Forest Officer Amlan Nayak announced that 18 groups, each comprising five to six individuals, are currently conducting the enumeration using advanced tools including maps, binoculars, GPS devices, and spotting scopes.

To ensure an accurate count, boats are prohibited from operating on the lake throughout the three-day assessment period. The previous year's census faced challenges due to adverse weather, but in 2023, 173 dolphins, spanning two species, were documented in the lake. These dolphins are listed as endangered by the IUCN.

