Olive Ridley Turtles' Mass Hatching Shines in Odisha

The serene beaches of Odisha's Ganjam district have come alive with the sight of thousands of Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings starting their journey to the sea. According to forest officials, the annual event began on Thursday at the Rushikulya river mouth, with parent turtles already back in the sea following the egg-laying.

Dibya Shankar Behera, the Assistant Conservator of Forests and in-charge of the Khallikote Forest Range, confirmed the timely start of the hatchings, which are expected to continue over the next four to five days. With a record number of turtles nesting this year, the area anticipates a similarly record-breaking number of young turtles.

Local volunteers have joined forces with the Forest Department to safeguard the hatchlings from threats posed by predators and artificial lighting. Efforts include fencing off areas to ward off wild dogs, jackals, and hyenas, while nearby facilities are asked to dim lights to prevent the hatchlings from straying off course.

(With inputs from agencies.)