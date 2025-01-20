Emerging Markets Rally Amid Trump's Inauguration Tensions
Emerging market stocks and currencies climbed cautiously as Donald Trump's inauguration loomed, marking global uncertainty. Despite the US dollar's strength, EM currencies performed marginal gains. Key highlights include Mozambique's bond drop amid debt restructuring talks and the Mexican peso's fall due to immigration and tariff tensions.
Emerging market stocks and currencies showed steady gains on Monday as global markets prepared for Donald Trump's inauguration as the U.S. president. This period of uncertainty had kept investors largely apprehensive, with many wary of the potential impacts on developing economies.
The primary global measure of EM currencies rose by 0.2% despite a more than 2% decline since Trump's election victory in November. In Asia, currencies such as the Chinese yuan, Indian rupee, and Korean won experienced slight increases, followed by modest gains in emerging Europe, including a 0.3% rise for Hungary's forint.
Notably, Mozambique's international market bond suffered a decline following reports of potential debt restructuring in light of recent political unrest. Concurrently, Trump's imminent presidency brought immigration and trade policy changes into focus, significantly affecting Mexico. The Mexican peso, under pressure from domestic politics and looming U.S. tariffs, depreciated further. Meanwhile, hopes for more stable markets linger despite the powerful dollar and anticipations of persistent U.S. inflation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
