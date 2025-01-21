Left Menu

Unveiling the Ancient Giant: Peru's Fossilized Shark Discovery

Peruvian paleontologists have revealed a 9-million-year-old fossil of Cosmopolitodus Hastalis, a precursor to the great white shark. Found in Peru's Pisco basin, the exceptional fossil includes a giant jaw and teeth, offering insights into the marine ecosystem of the ancient southern Pacific Ocean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, paleontologists in Peru made headlines by unveiling a 9-million-year-old fossil belonging to a relative of the great white shark. This prehistoric predator once thrived in the southern Pacific Ocean, primarily feeding on sardines.

The nearly intact Cosmopolitodus Hastalis fossil was discovered about 235 kilometers south of Lima, in the arid yet fossil-rich Pisco basin. Believed to be an ancestor of the great white shark, this extinct species is noted for its teeth that measured up to 8.9 centimeters, and adults growing to lengths comparable to small boats.

At a recent presentation, Cesar Augusto Chacaltana from INGEMMET showcased the fossil's remarkable preservation, including its sharp-toothed jaw. Paleontologist Mario Urbina emphasized the rarity of complete shark fossils worldwide, while displaying the remains of sardines, highlighting the shark's diet in an era before anchovies existed.

