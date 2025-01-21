Unveiling the Ancient Giant: Peru's Fossilized Shark Discovery

On Monday, paleontologists in Peru made headlines by unveiling a 9-million-year-old fossil belonging to a relative of the great white shark. This prehistoric predator once thrived in the southern Pacific Ocean, primarily feeding on sardines.

The nearly intact Cosmopolitodus Hastalis fossil was discovered about 235 kilometers south of Lima, in the arid yet fossil-rich Pisco basin. Believed to be an ancestor of the great white shark, this extinct species is noted for its teeth that measured up to 8.9 centimeters, and adults growing to lengths comparable to small boats.

At a recent presentation, Cesar Augusto Chacaltana from INGEMMET showcased the fossil's remarkable preservation, including its sharp-toothed jaw. Paleontologist Mario Urbina emphasized the rarity of complete shark fossils worldwide, while displaying the remains of sardines, highlighting the shark's diet in an era before anchovies existed.

