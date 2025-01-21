Left Menu

Frozen South: Winter's Unwelcome Sweep

A rare winter storm brought severe freezing conditions affecting areas from Texas to North Florida, causing flight disruptions and emergency preparations. Over 40 million people faced winter storm warnings, with temperatures plunging across the U.S. Arctic air and heavy snow caused significant disruption, impacting daily life and travel.

A rare winter storm engulfed southern U.S. states, stretching from Texas to North Florida, with heavy snow and hazardous ice disrupting daily life on Monday. Residents, unfamiliar with such frigid conditions, scrambled to prepare by insulating pipes and gathering emergency supplies.

Both Houston airports announced suspension of flight operations starting Tuesday, anticipating hazardous weather. Across the East Coast, extreme cold continued, exacerbated by an Arctic air mass that sent temperatures plunging, resulting in dangerous wind chills.

Around 40 million people faced weather hazards, including 21 million under winter storm warnings. The cold front impacted regions from the Rockies to the East, with states declaring emergencies as forecasters warned of further disruptions due to severe weather.

