Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Devastates Pekalongan

A tragic landslide in Pekalongan, a city in Central Java, Indonesia, has claimed the lives of 16 individuals and left 10 others injured. Officials from the regional disaster mitigation agency and local police confirmed the tragic toll on Tuesday.

Heavy rains in the area are cited as the cause of the landslide, according to Bergas Caturasi, an official with the disaster agency, who spoke on Kompas TV. The weather continues to challenge rescue efforts as authorities attempt to locate missing persons.

"The search continues on, because we don't have a lot of time. We're in a race with the weather," Bergas Caturasi emphasized, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)