Tragedy in Pekalongan: Landslide Claims Lives in Central Java

In a tragic development, a significant landslide in Pekalongan, Central Java, claimed the lives of 16 people, while injuring 10 others. The landslide, which was triggered by heavy rainfall, occurred on Monday.

Spokesperson Abdul Muhari from the country's disaster mitigation agency confirmed the casualties and reported that authorities are actively searching for three missing individuals. The disaster left a trail of destruction, damaging houses, roads, and burying vehicles under thick layers of mud.

In addition, two local bridges suffered substantial damage. With more rain forecasted in the coming days, the disaster agency has issued warnings to residents, advising them to remain alert to the ongoing risks in these affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)