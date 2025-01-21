Tragedy in Pekalongan: Landslide Claims Lives in Central Java
A devastating landslide in Pekalongan, Central Java, has resulted in the death of 16 individuals and injuries to 10 more. Triggered by heavy rains, the disaster damaged homes, roads, and two bridges. Authorities are currently searching for three missing people as rain continues to threaten the area.
In a tragic development, a significant landslide in Pekalongan, Central Java, claimed the lives of 16 people, while injuring 10 others. The landslide, which was triggered by heavy rainfall, occurred on Monday.
Spokesperson Abdul Muhari from the country's disaster mitigation agency confirmed the casualties and reported that authorities are actively searching for three missing individuals. The disaster left a trail of destruction, damaging houses, roads, and burying vehicles under thick layers of mud.
In addition, two local bridges suffered substantial damage. With more rain forecasted in the coming days, the disaster agency has issued warnings to residents, advising them to remain alert to the ongoing risks in these affected regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
