Greenpeace Makes Bold Protest at Davos
Greenpeace activists staged a daring protest at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, demanding taxation on the rich to fund a 'just and green future.' Security escorted them away before the WEF opening, while Greenpeace emphasized the importance of safeguarding the planet in polarized times.
Greenpeace activists made a bold statement at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos on Thursday, protesting climate change policies by scaling a balcony and displaying a message calling for taxation of the super-rich to finance environmental action.
The protest occurred just before the event's official opening, during a week where 'safeguarding the planet' is a key theme. Security quickly intervened, and the activists were removed before the European Commission President's speech.
The incident followed a separate protest where green paint was splattered on an Amazon base, highlighting continued pressure from environmental groups on leaders to address fossil fuel subsidies and climate policies at this influential global forum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
