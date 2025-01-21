Greenpeace Makes Bold Protest at Davos

Greenpeace activists made a bold statement at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos on Thursday, protesting climate change policies by scaling a balcony and displaying a message calling for taxation of the super-rich to finance environmental action.

The protest occurred just before the event's official opening, during a week where 'safeguarding the planet' is a key theme. Security quickly intervened, and the activists were removed before the European Commission President's speech.

The incident followed a separate protest where green paint was splattered on an Amazon base, highlighting continued pressure from environmental groups on leaders to address fossil fuel subsidies and climate policies at this influential global forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)