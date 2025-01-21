Left Menu

Major Developments in Manipur: Infrastructure and Welfare Boost

Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced plans for RCC roads in Imphal, highlighted welfare schemes, and appreciated efforts in healthcare and infrastructure. He emphasized the state's progress in healthcare, mentioned key support from national leaders, and recognized contributions in art and policing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced a significant infrastructure boost for the greater Imphal area, with an agreement for reinforced cement concrete (RCC) roads projected to cost Rs 3,300 crore. The agreement is set to be finalized by the end of the month.

Addressing various state welfare initiatives, Singh cited the Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang scheme, which has now raised its cashless treatment cap to Rs 5 lakh. The scheme has already supported over 2 lakh residents, reflecting Manipur's growing economic strength, along with benefits from the Ayushman Bharat plan.

Singh also noted infrastructure improvements, such as RCC retaining walls along riverbanks for flood mitigation and the Imphal River Project, thanks to support from national leaders like PM Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

