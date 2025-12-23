Left Menu

Paradigm Shift: India's Healthcare Revolution

Union Health Minister J P Nadda highlighted significant advancements in India's healthcare system, emphasizing the role of public-private partnerships in medical education and healthcare delivery. He underscored preventive health measures, the success of the U-WIN portal for immunization, and substantial growth in medical education infrastructure under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:30 IST
Paradigm Shift: India's Healthcare Revolution
healthcare
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced a significant transformation in India's healthcare landscape over the past 11 years, driven by public-private partnership (PPP) models aimed at enhancing medical education and delivery systems.

At the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony for two new PPP-based medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, Nadda highlighted the integration of district hospitals with new institutions to bolster healthcare services and education. This initiative is part of a broader strategy encompassing four colleges in the state.

Nadda highlighted successes such as increased institutional deliveries and early disease detection, along with rapid expansion in medical institutions and MBBS seats, reflecting the Modi administration's commitment to preventive and holistic healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025