Paradigm Shift: India's Healthcare Revolution
Union Health Minister J P Nadda highlighted significant advancements in India's healthcare system, emphasizing the role of public-private partnerships in medical education and healthcare delivery. He underscored preventive health measures, the success of the U-WIN portal for immunization, and substantial growth in medical education infrastructure under PM Modi's leadership.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced a significant transformation in India's healthcare landscape over the past 11 years, driven by public-private partnership (PPP) models aimed at enhancing medical education and delivery systems.
At the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony for two new PPP-based medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, Nadda highlighted the integration of district hospitals with new institutions to bolster healthcare services and education. This initiative is part of a broader strategy encompassing four colleges in the state.
Nadda highlighted successes such as increased institutional deliveries and early disease detection, along with rapid expansion in medical institutions and MBBS seats, reflecting the Modi administration's commitment to preventive and holistic healthcare.
