Chill Persists with Near-Normal Temperatures in Haryana and Punjab

On Wednesday, minimum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab stayed near normal, with several regions experiencing chilly nights.

In Chandigarh, the shared capital of these states, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.9 degrees Celsius, as per data from the Met department.

Pockets in Punjab, such as Faridkot and Gurdaspur, shivered with low temperatures of 5.2 and 6.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Amritsar recorded warmer temperatures at 7.4 to 9 degrees Celsius, and Ludhiana at 10.6 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, cities experienced slightly higher lows, with Bhiwani, Hisar, and Rohtak hovering around 7.9 to 8.2 degrees Celsius, while Gurugram and Faridabad recorded 9.4 and 9.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Ambala registered the warmest night at 11.2 degrees Celsius.

