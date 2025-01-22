Left Menu

Chill Persists with Near-Normal Temperatures in Haryana and Punjab

The minimum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab remained near normal levels, with cities such as Faridkot and Gurdaspur in Punjab experiencing cold nights. In Chandigarh, the temperature was recorded at 8.9°C. Haryana's temperatures varied across several cities, with Ambala being the warmest at 11.2°C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:01 IST
On Wednesday, minimum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab stayed near normal, with several regions experiencing chilly nights.

In Chandigarh, the shared capital of these states, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.9 degrees Celsius, as per data from the Met department.

Pockets in Punjab, such as Faridkot and Gurdaspur, shivered with low temperatures of 5.2 and 6.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Amritsar recorded warmer temperatures at 7.4 to 9 degrees Celsius, and Ludhiana at 10.6 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, cities experienced slightly higher lows, with Bhiwani, Hisar, and Rohtak hovering around 7.9 to 8.2 degrees Celsius, while Gurugram and Faridabad recorded 9.4 and 9.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Ambala registered the warmest night at 11.2 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

