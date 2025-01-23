Deep South Snowstorm Shatters Records

The Deep South faced a weather phenomenon as historic snowfall blanketed areas usually unaccustomed to such events. This snowstorm brought Houston and New Orleans to a standstill, depositing inches typically associated with colder regions.

Florida experienced record-breaking snowfall, particularly in Milton, which received 9 inches. Locals seemed unprepared for the deep freeze that ensued, transforming everyday activities into moments of novelty and challenge.

This frigid weather continued to have a widespread impact, causing disruptions across states and resulting in power outages, travel delays, and a tragic loss of life. With warnings of conditions persisting, communities brace for a long recovery.

