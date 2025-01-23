Left Menu

Deep South Snowstorm Shatters Records

A rare and historic snowstorm hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, dumping snow in cities like Houston and New Orleans. Florida's Panhandle saw unprecedented snowfall, disrupting daily life. The extreme weather caused power outages and travel disruptions, and has been responsible for several deaths across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 00:21 IST
The Deep South faced a weather phenomenon as historic snowfall blanketed areas usually unaccustomed to such events. This snowstorm brought Houston and New Orleans to a standstill, depositing inches typically associated with colder regions.

Florida experienced record-breaking snowfall, particularly in Milton, which received 9 inches. Locals seemed unprepared for the deep freeze that ensued, transforming everyday activities into moments of novelty and challenge.

This frigid weather continued to have a widespread impact, causing disruptions across states and resulting in power outages, travel delays, and a tragic loss of life. With warnings of conditions persisting, communities brace for a long recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

