Twin Quakes Shake Philippines: A Jolt Without Casualties

MANILA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - In a day marked by seismic activity, the Philippines experienced two significant earthquakes on Thursday, occurring several hours apart. Officials reported no injuries, despite minor damage to infrastructure.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) documented a magnitude 5.8 earthquake at 07:39 (2339 GMT) near San Francisco in Southern Leyte province. This was followed by a 5.4 magnitude tremor hitting the Siocon town in the Southern Mindanao region, with at least 68 aftershocks reported.

Local reports noted minor structural damage, including some houses and government buildings. Affected areas remain under assessment, but authorities confirmed that despite the tremors, major transportation routes remain open and passable.

(With inputs from agencies.)