Left Menu

India's Booming Trio: Nagpur, Jaipur, and Lucknow Set to Lead Real Estate Surge

According to a Colliers report, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Lucknow are India's top emerging cities, excelling in physical and social infrastructure, demographic growth, and real estate dynamics. Nagpur leads with key projects enhancing its connectivity, while Jaipur benefits from its robust tourism and IT sectors. Both cities offer significant investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:51 IST
India's Booming Trio: Nagpur, Jaipur, and Lucknow Set to Lead Real Estate Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a detailed report by Colliers India, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Lucknow have been identified as the top three emerging cities in India, reflecting strong potential in real estate growth. This analysis was based on four key parameters, including physical and social infrastructure, demographic growth, and real estate dynamics.

Nagpur is at the forefront due to notable projects like MIHAN and Samruddhi Mahamarg, which are significantly enhancing its connectivity and economic profile. Known as the 'Orange City,' Nagpur is increasingly becoming a prominent hub for residential, commercial, and industrial investments.

Meanwhile, Jaipur, renowned as the 'Pink City,' benefits from its well-established tourism industry and an expanding IT sector. These cities, bolstered by significant infrastructure developments and strategic initiatives, are seen as promising investment opportunities with potential high returns for investors and homebuyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025