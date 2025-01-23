India's 'Cyclone Man' Honored with Prestigious Meteorological Award

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director-General of the India Meteorological Department, has been distinguished with the 2025 Outstanding Service Award by the American Meteorological Society (AMS).

The honor, conferred by the AMS' Committee on Tropical Meteorology and Tropical Cyclone, recognizes Mohapatra's significant contributions to the enhancement of tropical cyclone prediction and warning systems within the Indian Ocean region.

Known as the 'cyclone man of India', Mohapatra holds a PhD in Physics and is celebrated for his expert leadership and service in the field of meteorology. Besides his role at the IMD, Mohapatra serves as India's Permanent Representative to the World Meteorological Organisation and is the third vice president of the UN's prominent weather agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)