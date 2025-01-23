Left Menu

India's Deep Ocean Mission: Diving into Innovation

India is set to launch its first human underwater submersible as part of the Deep Ocean Mission, aiming to reach depths of 500 meters this year and 6,000 meters by next year. This initiative seeks to unlock oceanic resources and enhance India's economic growth and environmental sustainability.

India is preparing to launch its inaugural human-operated underwater submersible as a milestone in the Deep Ocean Mission, said Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday. The submersible is scheduled to operate at a depth of 500 meters this year, with ambitions to reach 6,000 meters in the following year.

Speaking at a Mission Steering Committee meeting, Singh highlighted that the initiative coincides with other landmark endeavors, such as the Gaganyaan space mission, underscoring India's march towards scientific prominence. The mission's potential includes unlocking critical minerals and undiscovered marine biodiversity crucial for economic and environmental advancements.

The mission underscores India's commitment to innovation, leveraging indigenous technology to bolster the blue economy. By exploring deep-sea ecosystems, this initiative will contribute to sustainable fisheries and biodiversity while fortifying India's economy and scientific prowess.

