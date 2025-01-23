India's Deep Ocean Mission: Diving into Innovation

India is preparing to launch its inaugural human-operated underwater submersible as a milestone in the Deep Ocean Mission, said Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday. The submersible is scheduled to operate at a depth of 500 meters this year, with ambitions to reach 6,000 meters in the following year.

Speaking at a Mission Steering Committee meeting, Singh highlighted that the initiative coincides with other landmark endeavors, such as the Gaganyaan space mission, underscoring India's march towards scientific prominence. The mission's potential includes unlocking critical minerals and undiscovered marine biodiversity crucial for economic and environmental advancements.

The mission underscores India's commitment to innovation, leveraging indigenous technology to bolster the blue economy. By exploring deep-sea ecosystems, this initiative will contribute to sustainable fisheries and biodiversity while fortifying India's economy and scientific prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)