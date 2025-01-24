Brazil Leads Developing Nations at COP30 Climate Summit

Brazil, hosting this year's pivotal COP30 global climate summit, seeks to elevate the voices of developing countries in the ongoing climate financing talks. The head of COP30 emphasized the importance of these discussions amidst global challenges.

Andre Correa do Lago, speaking in Brasilia, highlighted that negotiations are expected to be more challenging than last year's summit, particularly following the United States' recent exit from the Paris Agreement.

With the U.S. previously committed to strong climate policies, Brazil views this as a crucial opportunity to advance the discourse on equitable financial support for all nations in combating climate change.

