Left Menu

Sydney's Rare Corpse Flower Blooms After a Decade

The rare corpse flower, known for its foul odor and large size, bloomed in Sydney for the first time in over a decade. Visitors lined up to experience its unique characteristics, as the Royal Botanic Garden stayed open late for the event. The bloom only lasts a day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 07:33 IST
Sydney's Rare Corpse Flower Blooms After a Decade

The infamous corpse flower made a rare appearance in Sydney, enchanting crowds despite its repulsive odor. Blooms have been infrequent, with the last flowering in 2010, and visitors were eager to glimpse the unusual botanical spectacle during its fleeting bloom.

Located at the Royal Botanic Garden, the flower, nicknamed Putricia, drew visitors willing to wait hours to witness the opening of its striking crimson petals. The garden stayed open late to accommodate the throng of curiosity seekers eager to smell the flower's scent, often likened to rotting flesh or a dead possum.

Brett Summerell, the chief scientist at the Sydney Botanic Gardens, explained that many are drawn to the plant's massive size and putrid odor. A live stream of the bloom went viral, capturing nearly a million views as people tuned in for a virtual visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025