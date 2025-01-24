Sydney's Rare Corpse Flower Blooms After a Decade

The infamous corpse flower made a rare appearance in Sydney, enchanting crowds despite its repulsive odor. Blooms have been infrequent, with the last flowering in 2010, and visitors were eager to glimpse the unusual botanical spectacle during its fleeting bloom.

Located at the Royal Botanic Garden, the flower, nicknamed Putricia, drew visitors willing to wait hours to witness the opening of its striking crimson petals. The garden stayed open late to accommodate the throng of curiosity seekers eager to smell the flower's scent, often likened to rotting flesh or a dead possum.

Brett Summerell, the chief scientist at the Sydney Botanic Gardens, explained that many are drawn to the plant's massive size and putrid odor. A live stream of the bloom went viral, capturing nearly a million views as people tuned in for a virtual visit.

