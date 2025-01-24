Left Menu

Mindspace REIT Records Significant NOI Boost and Bold Expansion Plans

Mindspace Business Parks REIT reported an 8% rise in net operating income for Q3 2024, reaching Rs 521.8 crore. The firm announced a significant distribution to shareholders and robust leasing activity. Expansion continues with IT Park acquisitions and data centers, reflecting strong growth and investor value commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:00 IST
Mindspace REIT Records Significant NOI Boost and Bold Expansion Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has announced an impressive 8% uplift in its net operating income (NOI), reaching Rs 521.8 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024. This marks a significant increase from Rs 473.1 crore recorded during the corresponding period last year.

In a regulatory disclosure on Friday, the company revealed a distribution of Rs 5.32 per unit, totaling Rs 315.48 crore for its unitholders. This includes a dividend of Rs 3.20 per unit, amounting to Rs 189.76 crore, with additional income spread across interest, debt repayment, and other sources.

Mindspace REIT's CEO, Ramesh Nair, highlighted a strong performance trajectory with significant leasing achievements, alongside plans to launch a new data center, reinforcing their growth outlook. The firm also aims to acquire a Hyderabad IT Park and considers further acquisitions to bolster its portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025