Mindspace REIT Records Significant NOI Boost and Bold Expansion Plans

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has announced an impressive 8% uplift in its net operating income (NOI), reaching Rs 521.8 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024. This marks a significant increase from Rs 473.1 crore recorded during the corresponding period last year.

In a regulatory disclosure on Friday, the company revealed a distribution of Rs 5.32 per unit, totaling Rs 315.48 crore for its unitholders. This includes a dividend of Rs 3.20 per unit, amounting to Rs 189.76 crore, with additional income spread across interest, debt repayment, and other sources.

Mindspace REIT's CEO, Ramesh Nair, highlighted a strong performance trajectory with significant leasing achievements, alongside plans to launch a new data center, reinforcing their growth outlook. The firm also aims to acquire a Hyderabad IT Park and considers further acquisitions to bolster its portfolio.

