Mindspace REIT Records Significant NOI Boost and Bold Expansion Plans
Mindspace Business Parks REIT reported an 8% rise in net operating income for Q3 2024, reaching Rs 521.8 crore. The firm announced a significant distribution to shareholders and robust leasing activity. Expansion continues with IT Park acquisitions and data centers, reflecting strong growth and investor value commitment.
- Country:
- India
Mindspace Business Parks REIT has announced an impressive 8% uplift in its net operating income (NOI), reaching Rs 521.8 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024. This marks a significant increase from Rs 473.1 crore recorded during the corresponding period last year.
In a regulatory disclosure on Friday, the company revealed a distribution of Rs 5.32 per unit, totaling Rs 315.48 crore for its unitholders. This includes a dividend of Rs 3.20 per unit, amounting to Rs 189.76 crore, with additional income spread across interest, debt repayment, and other sources.
Mindspace REIT's CEO, Ramesh Nair, highlighted a strong performance trajectory with significant leasing achievements, alongside plans to launch a new data center, reinforcing their growth outlook. The firm also aims to acquire a Hyderabad IT Park and considers further acquisitions to bolster its portfolio.
(With inputs from agencies.)
