Left Menu

Tragic Tale of the Tigers: Clash in Chhattisgarh

A five-year-old tigress was tragically killed by another tiger at Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh. Forest officials discovered the carcass, and a post-mortem revealed signs of a deadly fight. The investigation is ongoing to confirm the cause of the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 25-01-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 11:49 IST
Tragic Tale of the Tigers: Clash in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, where a young tigress was killed in a suspected fight with another big cat, authorities disclosed on Saturday.

The lifeless body of the tigress was discovered by a forest guard on Thursday evening during a routine patrol in beat number 339 of the reserve. Upon notification, senior forest officials arrived promptly, and a team of veterinarians performed a post-mortem examination the following day.

Preliminary findings suggest the tigress likely perished due to a violent encounter with another tiger, as evident by teeth marks on the neck, a ruptured trachea, and multiple scratches. Further investigations are still in progress, according to officials involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025