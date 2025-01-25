Tragic Tale of the Tigers: Clash in Chhattisgarh

A tragic incident unfolded at the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, where a young tigress was killed in a suspected fight with another big cat, authorities disclosed on Saturday.

The lifeless body of the tigress was discovered by a forest guard on Thursday evening during a routine patrol in beat number 339 of the reserve. Upon notification, senior forest officials arrived promptly, and a team of veterinarians performed a post-mortem examination the following day.

Preliminary findings suggest the tigress likely perished due to a violent encounter with another tiger, as evident by teeth marks on the neck, a ruptured trachea, and multiple scratches. Further investigations are still in progress, according to officials involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)