Tragic Tale of the Tigers: Clash in Chhattisgarh
A five-year-old tigress was tragically killed by another tiger at Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh. Forest officials discovered the carcass, and a post-mortem revealed signs of a deadly fight. The investigation is ongoing to confirm the cause of the attack.
A tragic incident unfolded at the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, where a young tigress was killed in a suspected fight with another big cat, authorities disclosed on Saturday.
The lifeless body of the tigress was discovered by a forest guard on Thursday evening during a routine patrol in beat number 339 of the reserve. Upon notification, senior forest officials arrived promptly, and a team of veterinarians performed a post-mortem examination the following day.
Preliminary findings suggest the tigress likely perished due to a violent encounter with another tiger, as evident by teeth marks on the neck, a ruptured trachea, and multiple scratches. Further investigations are still in progress, according to officials involved.
