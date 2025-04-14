Mystery Animal Attack Leaves 8-Year-Old Injured in Wildlife Disaster Zone

An early morning suspected animal attack left an 8-year-old boy with serious injuries. Officials disclosed the boy was allegedly taken from his home and found nearly a kilometre far, suffering from neck injuries and a badly mutilated arm. He is receiving treatment and is reportedly not in danger.

Villagers allege a wolf perpetrated the attack. However, forest and health department officials have not confirmed the exact species involved. Dr. M M Tripathi, Chief Medical Superintendent of Bahraich District Hospital, informed PTI of the child's stable condition, but noted deep bite wounds and neck scratches were prevalent, necessitating stitches.

Given the area's history as a 'wildlife disaster zone' due to wolf activities, authorities are exploring the situation diligently. While the culprit is yet to be identified, the forest department plans to install camera traps to better monitor wildlife, vowing no stone will be left unturned in their quest for answers.

