Building Safety Under Scrutiny: Rescues in Turkiye

Rescue operations continue in central Turkiye as efforts are underway to save individuals trapped under a collapsed apartment building. This incident highlights ongoing concerns about construction safety, coinciding with a hotel fire earlier this week and the anniversary of a deadly earthquake.

  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a dramatic effort, rescuers are working tirelessly to save two individuals trapped beneath a collapsed apartment building in central Turkiye, officials confirmed on Saturday. This follows the successful rescue of three others from the rubble. Thankfully, no fatalities have been reported.

This event transpired amidst heightened scrutiny over building safety standards, especially after 78 lives were tragically lost in a devastating hotel fire earlier in the week. The incident raises pressing questions about construction enforcement and safety compliance.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya revealed that 79 residents were registered in the four-story building in Konya, situated approximately 260 kilometers from Ankara. The cause of the collapse remains uncertain, though investigations continue. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the fatal consequences of past negligence, as seen in the fatal 2004 building collapse in the same city and the catastrophic earthquake two years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

