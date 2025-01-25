Ireland and Scotland Grapple with Devastating Impact of Storm Eowyn

Emergency crews worked tirelessly on Saturday to clear the devastation left by Storm Eowyn. The storm swept across Ireland and Scotland with record-breaking winds, resulting in the death of one person and leaving over a million people without power.

Efforts are underway to unblock roads and railway lines strewn with fallen trees due to the fierce winds. The storm caused significant destruction in Ireland, where wind gusts reached 114 mph, toppling structures, including a wind turbine and an ice rink.

Climate experts warn that such storms are intensifying due to global warming. As scientists continue to study these weather patterns, local authorities prioritize re-establishing essential services and helping communities recover.

