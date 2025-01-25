Ireland and Scotland Grapple with Devastating Impact of Storm Eowyn
Storm Eowyn unleashed record-breaking winds in Ireland and Scotland, causing extensive damage. Over a million lost power, and a life was lost in a tragic accident. Meteorologists cited climate change implications as the storm intensifies, becoming a bomb cyclone with a sting jet component. Recovery efforts are ongoing.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Emergency crews worked tirelessly on Saturday to clear the devastation left by Storm Eowyn. The storm swept across Ireland and Scotland with record-breaking winds, resulting in the death of one person and leaving over a million people without power.
Efforts are underway to unblock roads and railway lines strewn with fallen trees due to the fierce winds. The storm caused significant destruction in Ireland, where wind gusts reached 114 mph, toppling structures, including a wind turbine and an ice rink.
Climate experts warn that such storms are intensifying due to global warming. As scientists continue to study these weather patterns, local authorities prioritize re-establishing essential services and helping communities recover.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving Los Angeles: Resilient Urban Forests in the Face of Climate Change
US Delegation Engages with Chennai on Water Challenges and Climate Change
Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations
Supreme Court Declines Appeal on Climate Change Lawsuits
Indoor Innovation: Safeguarding Saffron Amidst Climate Change