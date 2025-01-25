Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Bhopal Garment Factory

A fire broke out in a garment manufacturing unit in Bhopal, causing significant damage to the facility. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The fire brigade managed to control the blaze after two hours, using multiple fire tenders. Investigations into the damage continue.

Updated: 25-01-2025 18:54 IST
A devastating fire erupted at a garment manufacturing unit in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday. The local fire department reported significant damage to the facility.

Luckily, there were no injuries in the incident, as confirmed by Saurabh Patel, the fire officer of Bhopal Municipal Corporation. The blaze struck the factory located in Khanugaon locality, triggering an immediate response from emergency services.

The fire brigade successfully contained the fire after a vigilant two-hour operation utilizing 5-6 fire tenders. Authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage caused by the blaze.

