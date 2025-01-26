Left Menu

Telangana's Global Vision: Future City and Beyond

The Telangana government is launching major initiatives including the creation of a Future City, AI City, and the expansion of Hyderabad Metro. Investments of over Rs 1,78,950 crores were secured at Davos, aiming to generate 49,500 jobs. Housing and welfare schemes further boost development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:17 IST
Telangana's Global Vision: Future City and Beyond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has outlined a transformative vision, focusing on making the state a global nexus of innovation and technology. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma announced during a Republic Day speech that the strategic development includes a Future City and AI City near Hyderabad.

Efforts such as expanding the Hyderabad Metro rail network and rejuvenating the Musi River demonstrate a commitment to sustainable urban growth. Recent agreements from the World Economic Forum summit have cemented Telangana's status in IT and renewable sectors, attracting Rs 1,78,950 crores in investment.

The state plans to improve urban transit and housing, aiming to construct 4,50,000 homes. Welfare initiatives, including enhanced financial support for farmers and issuing new ration cards, highlight the state's comprehensive approach to growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025