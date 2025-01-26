Telangana's Global Vision: Future City and Beyond
The Telangana government is launching major initiatives including the creation of a Future City, AI City, and the expansion of Hyderabad Metro. Investments of over Rs 1,78,950 crores were secured at Davos, aiming to generate 49,500 jobs. Housing and welfare schemes further boost development.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government has outlined a transformative vision, focusing on making the state a global nexus of innovation and technology. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma announced during a Republic Day speech that the strategic development includes a Future City and AI City near Hyderabad.
Efforts such as expanding the Hyderabad Metro rail network and rejuvenating the Musi River demonstrate a commitment to sustainable urban growth. Recent agreements from the World Economic Forum summit have cemented Telangana's status in IT and renewable sectors, attracting Rs 1,78,950 crores in investment.
The state plans to improve urban transit and housing, aiming to construct 4,50,000 homes. Welfare initiatives, including enhanced financial support for farmers and issuing new ration cards, highlight the state's comprehensive approach to growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adani's Rs 65,000 Crore Investment Boom in Chhattisgarh
Industrialist Gautam Adani announces Rs 65,000 crore investment in his group's energy and cement projects in Chhattisgarh: Officials.
Transforming Waterways: India's Strategic Investment Surge
Bollywood Stars Shine Bright in OYO's Investment Portfolio
Britain's AI Revolution: Unleashing Potential with Strategic Investment