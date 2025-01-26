Telangana's Global Vision: Future City and Beyond

The Telangana government has outlined a transformative vision, focusing on making the state a global nexus of innovation and technology. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma announced during a Republic Day speech that the strategic development includes a Future City and AI City near Hyderabad.

Efforts such as expanding the Hyderabad Metro rail network and rejuvenating the Musi River demonstrate a commitment to sustainable urban growth. Recent agreements from the World Economic Forum summit have cemented Telangana's status in IT and renewable sectors, attracting Rs 1,78,950 crores in investment.

The state plans to improve urban transit and housing, aiming to construct 4,50,000 homes. Welfare initiatives, including enhanced financial support for farmers and issuing new ration cards, highlight the state's comprehensive approach to growth.

