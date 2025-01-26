Left Menu

Bihar's Ambitious Job and Development Goals Unveiled

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan announced plans for 12 lakh government jobs and 34 lakh employment opportunities by year-end. He emphasized maintaining law and order and highlighted initiatives in health, infrastructure, and women's empowerment. Investment commitments and advancements in education and rural development were also detailed.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan revealed an ambitious plan for the state, promising 12 lakh government jobs and 34 lakh employment opportunities for youths by the end of the year. Speaking at a flag-hoisting event in Patna, Khan emphasized the government's commitment to law and order, reinforced by a bolstered police force.

Khan outlined significant improvements in infrastructure, notably in roads, bridges, and healthcare facilities. He announced the construction of 14 new medical colleges and highlighted conscientious efforts to enhance communal harmony and social cohesion.

The governor also highlighted the state's forward strides in women's empowerment and ongoing agricultural development, alongside signed investment commitments worth Rs 1.80 lakh crore to position Bihar as a major industrial hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

