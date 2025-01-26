High Court Orders Safe Incineration of Union Carbide Waste

In a significant development, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya assured the public of the safe incineration process of waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, after careful observation by the high court.

Despite initial protests in Pithampur, local authorities have launched an awareness campaign to dispel misconceptions about the waste disposal operation. Minister Vijayvargiya expressed satisfaction with the campaign's progress during a recent Republic Day function in Dhar.

He emphasized the scientific approach to the incineration process and invited residents to view educational videos addressing their concerns. The high court's directive follows years of scrutiny, as the harmful waste lay dormant for four decades.

