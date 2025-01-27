Explosive Incident Shakes West Virginia Neighborhood
An explosion in Clarksburg, West Virginia resulted in one person sustaining life-threatening injuries and prompted the evacuation of nearby homes due to a gas leak. Residents were warned to avoid the area, and those evacuated were not allowed to return on the same day.
An unexpected explosion rocked the Chestnut Hills community in Clarksburg, West Virginia, sending one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Emergency officials reported the blast occurred on Sunday, urging residents within a five-block radius to evacuate immediately due to an associated gas leak risk.
Authorities have asked the public to steer clear of the affected area, and the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management confirmed that displaced residents would not be returning home that day.
