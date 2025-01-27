First Outbreak: H5N9 Bird Flu Hits U.S. Poultry

In a significant development, the United States has reported its first outbreak of the H5N9 strain of bird flu, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), at a duck farm located in California. This announcement came from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) early this week.

Authorities identified the presence of both H5N9 and the more prevalent H5N1 strains at the Merced County farm, where a massive culling of nearly 119,000 birds was completed by December 2. The spread of HPAI across the world has led to the culling of millions of poultry and infected mammals, reaching severe impacts, including the loss of human life in Louisiana.

The detection of H5N9 marks its first confirmed case in U.S. poultry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, alongside state health and wildlife officials, is conducting thorough epidemiological investigations and heightened surveillance to address the situation effectively.

