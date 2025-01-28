West Virginia Explosion: Community Shaken, Investigation Underway

An explosion rocked a West Virginia neighborhood, claiming one life and leading to the evacuation of nearby homes, officials reported.

Firefighters responded to the home explosion in Clarksburg's Chestnut Hills on Sunday, finding residents assisting the victim, as reported by Clarksburg Fire Chief James Green to The Associated Press. The victim, the sole occupant at the time, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The blast scattered debris and shattered windows in a multi-block area, Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy informed The Exponent Telegram. Despite the severity, it was deemed miraculous that no other injuries occurred. A subsequent gas leak prompted a five-block evacuation, although some residents returned on Monday, according to the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management. The State Fire Marshal's office is leading the investigation, while Hope Gas crews work to restore service.

