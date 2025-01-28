Left Menu

West Virginia Explosion: Community Shaken, Investigation Underway

A house explosion in Clarksburg, West Virginia, resulted in one fatality and temporary evacuation of nearby residences. Emergency teams responded swiftly to the incident, with an investigation into the cause underway. Hope Gas crews are working on restoring services following the blast.

West Virginia Explosion: Community Shaken, Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An explosion rocked a West Virginia neighborhood, claiming one life and leading to the evacuation of nearby homes, officials reported.

Firefighters responded to the home explosion in Clarksburg's Chestnut Hills on Sunday, finding residents assisting the victim, as reported by Clarksburg Fire Chief James Green to The Associated Press. The victim, the sole occupant at the time, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The blast scattered debris and shattered windows in a multi-block area, Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy informed The Exponent Telegram. Despite the severity, it was deemed miraculous that no other injuries occurred. A subsequent gas leak prompted a five-block evacuation, although some residents returned on Monday, according to the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management. The State Fire Marshal's office is leading the investigation, while Hope Gas crews work to restore service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

