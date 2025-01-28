Tragic Game: Cousins Drown Retrieving Cricket Ball

Tragedy struck in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district when two young cousins drowned while attempting to retrieve a cricket ball from a well, police reported on Tuesday.

The unfortunate incident took place on Monday evening in Bokdi village, located under the jurisdiction of Pachor police station, according to local authorities.

The boys, who were 11 and 13 years old, were in the middle of a cricket game when their ball ended up in a well. In their attempt to recover it, both fell in, leading to the tragic outcome. Villagers alerted the authorities, who subsequently retrieved the bodies for postmortem examination. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)